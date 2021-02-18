It has certainly been a winter to remember!
Last winter, we got only 5 inches of snow over the entire winter! That could not be more different this year.
And we're not done yet...let's review.
We saw flurries for the first time in November.
In December, we got our first accumulating snowfall of the season on the second week of the month. It came in just under an inch.
Then, the following week, we got our first big snowfall. Over 11 inches piled up in the Lehigh Valley. And we saw a similar number in Berks County at 9 inches.
The rest of December was quiet. It was just too warm for snow with highs in the 40s, 50s, and even 60s!
Remember that rainy, mild weather on Christmas? We made it to the mid 60s Christmas morning.
Right after New Year's, we got snow on the first Sunday of 2021. There was a widespread inch in the morning and then some snow again for parts of our region in the afternoon.
Most of January was pretty quiet. We saw only a few flurries until the last day of the month.
Then, the switch flipped.
On January 31st, we got close to 5 inches as our big snowstorm got started.
And the snow kept coming. The snowstorm lasted three days, wrapping up on Groundhog Day.
For the Lehigh Valley, this was the second biggest snowstorm on record--more snow than the Blizzard of 1996.
Some parts of the Lehigh Valley got just over 30 inches. Most spots saw closer to 25 inches.
Since that storm, we've had some smaller snows bringing us 1 to 3 inches.
Today, we see another plowable snow.
This February is the third snowiest on record.
And the snow kept coming as we started February.
So far this month, we've had snow or icy weather 9 out of 18 days.
Looking back over the past nine winters, we've had our fair share of snowy winters. On average, we get 32" of snow. We've gotten more snow than average 5 of 8 last winters.