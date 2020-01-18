Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-012-015-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-106-190300- /O.CON.KPHI.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-200119T0300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 345 PM EST Sat Jan 18 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and sleet expected. Total accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$