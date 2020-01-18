A week is all it took for our weather conversation to transition from record warmth to winter storm. Flashback to this time last weekend when highs soared into the upper 60s, making it feel more like May than January. This weekend, it looks and feels how many of us imagine it should with temperatures below freezing during the daytime Saturday, setting the stage for snow that mixed with and changed to sleet during the afternoon. Many of saw at least a couple inches of snow and sleet creating slushy and sloppy conditions for travel, although certainly nothing that was crippling. Following Saturday’s wintry mix, brisk winds may blow a flurry or snow shower the farther north and west you go on Sunday. More noticeably, daytime temperatures will feel like they're down in the 20s due to those winds. Cold air is king through mid-week until the 40s return Thursday and Friday.
TONIGHT
Warmer air continues to build in aloft from the south and west transitioning snow over to sleet, certainly from the Interstate 78 corridor and points to the south. A little freezing rain is even possible in southern areas where temperatures are warming closer to the 32 degree mark, but with time, a change to just rain should occur once you get to the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Meanwhile, for the rest of us, temperatures should continue to slowly climb as we progress through the evening into the overnight, likely climbing above freezing for a while overnight, before dropping back off to around freezing by sunrise Sunday. Steady snow and sleet will taper away before midnight, possibly ending as a little rain, although nothing that will be soaking and wash away any accumulated snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation at this point should be a coating to 1” or 2” and only a light glaze of ice at most from some freezing rain that is expected in far southern areas. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the entire viewing area through late this evening from the National Weather Service. It’s important to remember that while the amounts of snow and ice that have accumulated are nothing that can keep you from traveling, there’s still enough to create problems if you don’t take it easy, certainly on secondary roads, and anything that hasn’t been treated. For much of the overnight then, we can anticipate cloudy skies with a rain or snow shower, and perhaps even a little freezing drizzle in the Poconos, but certainly nothing that leads to any real accumulations.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend will be much quieter, but also quite windy once again as northwest winds usher in some cold air reinforcements behind our departing storm. Expect a partly sunny and brisk day with afternoon temperatures in the middle 30s, but wind chills well below freezing thanks to some gusty northwest breezes. Outside of a flurry or snow shower in the higher elevations, the day looks to be a mostly dry one. There may be a few heavier snow showers or squalls by evening, but the rest of the night is just plain cold with temperatures tumbling through the teens.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The cold will be the big story Monday and Tuesday as highs struggle to hit the freezing mark, likely staying in the 20s for the majority of the day. Expect partly sunny skies with nothing more than a few flurries, but brisk winds will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens much of the time, especially for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In fact, overnight lows may drop as low as 10 degrees by Tuesday night. The cold will slowly ease back towards seasonable levels by the middle and end of the week.