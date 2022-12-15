TONIGHT: A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain through early evening changes to rain, except in the Poconos where a mix continues. Breezy as temps slowly rise. Low: 33
FRIDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain, occasionally mixed with wet snow especially in the Poconos, tapering off later in the day. Temps slowly fall. High: 39
FRIDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing and cold. Low; 27
As promised, Wednesday was a sloppy and changeable day weather-wise, with a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain through much of the day. Accumulations outside the Poconos were fairly minimal, a coating to an inch or two for many, but the weather ping-ponged back and forth between snow, sleet, and rain for a good chunk of the day, before gradually changing to all rain for most by or during the evening. The exception will be in the Poconos, where the snow and sleet will hang on for a while overnight, and some light additional accumulations are possible. So expect a miserable night with a chilly and at times windswept rain, with a wintry mix in the Poconos, and that rain and wet snow lingering into Friday morning before tapering off. We'll have to wait until the weekend to clear out, which we should do with a pair of partly sunny but cold and brisk days expected and highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Next week gets progressively colder, and it stays cold right through the holidays. We're also eyeing up the end of next week, specifically next Thursday and Friday, for our next storm. And with colder air in place, that one has higher snow potential, at least at this point. Let's see how things look when it gets closer.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain should gradually change to all rain by or during this evening for everyone but the Poconos, where a mix may linger much of the night, but some rain may at times factor in. Additional accumulations of a few inches of snow will be limited to areas north of Blue Mountain through the Poconos overnight. Temperatures will slowly rise through the mid to upper 30s overnight for most, but remain in the low to mid 30s in the Poconos. Expect a brisk east to northeast wind around 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph, and stronger winds and gusts closer to the shore.
FRIDAY
Our storm slowly departs on Friday, but its impacts will linger through at least the first half of the day. Expect a cloudy and still breezy and chilly Friday with some rain, (mixed) with wet snow at times, especially in the Poconos. Precip should gradually taper off by or during the afternoon, and we should all be dry before the end of the day. Temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 30s for most of the day, and may even fall a few degrees as the day progresses. Breezes remain brisk too around 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph, but winds will shift from the east to the north as our storm begins its departure. Clearing should begin Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend looks mainly dry for holiday preps, with Christmas a week away, and Hanukkah beginning at sundown on Sunday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, but with some rather chilly temperatures by mid-December standards. Highs will only be in the 30s, upper 30s Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday, with occasionally brisk west and northwest breezes adding an additional chill. Lows will drop into the mid 20s each night, under partly cloudy skies.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Weather in a word next week: cold. And that cold will be consistent all week, with highs in the 30s across the board. For comparison, our average high for the week before Christmas should be in the low 40s. It does look mainly dry for the first half of the week with partly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, with highs mostly in the mid 30s. Winter officially begins at 4:48pm on Wednesday evening, the winter solstice. It's also the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The first full days of winter next Thursday and Friday could be quite wintry. There is a favorable pattern for an east coast storm, and with colder air in place, this has a better chance of being snow instead of a wintry mix. Of course, nothing is certain and what ends up evolving will depend on storm track and strength. It definitely looks cold through next week and possibly very cold come Christmas. And for now, we'll just put a chance of snow (and not rain) in the forecast for next Thursday and Friday and watch how trends develop over the coming days.
