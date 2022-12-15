Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain develops in the morning, and changes to all rain by evening for most. A wintry mix will continue into the evening in the Poconos. A coating to an inch or two before the change to rain. .

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with occasional rain; wintry mix continues in the evening in the higher elevations of the Poconos before a change to rain in the mountains too.