You know you live in eastern PA or western NJ when there's some snow in the morning, severe weather in the afternoon and then more wintry weather the next day. We're on to the wintry weather potential today, as a warm front will be lifting north in our direction, producing an area of light rain for most of us from late morning to late afternoon. For those along and north of Blue Mountain, just enough cold air may stick around for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, but any accumulation less than an inch. Once the wet weather wraps up, the rollercoaster ride continues into Thursday with some spring fever. That warm front won't lift through the area until Thursday morning, but once it does, a surge of spring-like warmth will send highs into the 60s and even 70s for some south of the Lehigh Valley, while far Northeast PA and North Jersey hover in the 40s. Our final front of the week, a cold front, will sweep the short-lived warmth out to sea, and a shot of colder air comes down to replace it for Friday and Saturday, which look chilly and brisk but mostly dry.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
We'll be on the colder side of the front for Wednesday, with skies becoming cloudy after a little early morning sunshine and highs only in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, a rare cold day this month. A warm front to our south will start to lift north in our direction, as another area of moisture moves our way. It will likely be mainly rain that develops from midday into the afternoon, but some wintry mix is possible at the onset, especially along and north of Blue Mountain and into the Poconos. Little to no accumulation is expected, generally a coating to less than an inch at most, but it's some rare winter weather in the mountains, and chilly rain elsewhere, although it won't rain all day or be a washout. We'll stay on the colder side of our warm front through Wednesday night, but Thursday could be a different story, at least for some or most of our area.
THURSDAY
We'll have to see how quickly our warm front can lift north on Thursday and through how much of the area. Clouds will likely give way to some sunshine as it does so, and those that get on the south (or warm) side of our front will surge into the 60s and even some 70s, especially in Southern PA, Delaware, and South Jersey. Areas closer to the NY border up over Northeast PA and far North Jersey may not break into the warm sector, and be stuck in the 40s with clouds most of the day. So there could be a sharp temperature gradient across the area, warmest south and west of the Lehigh Valley, coolest north and east. Regardless of your temperature, the day looks mostly dry at this point. A cold front slides through dry Thursday night, but with some sharply colder air behind it for the end of the week.
FRIDAY
Regardless of how warm or cold you are on Thursday, a cold front will sweep any warmth away by Friday, leaving us with a partly sunny, windy, and much colder end to the work and school week. Highs will only be around 40 degrees for everyone and that may be early in the day, with temps slowly falling through the 30s as the day progresses. A blustery northwest breeze will keep wind chills at or below freezing for much of the day, and lows Friday night may dip all the way down to 20 degrees. For a day or two, it will actually feel like winter.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of February will start cold, end milder, and likely be dry all the while. Expect some sunshine mixed with a fair amount of clouds both weekend days, with a rare unseasonably cold day on Saturday with highs only in the mid 30s, then mid 40s come Sunday as temperatures rebound once again. While the weekend initially looked unsettled, it now looks mostly or entirely dry.
