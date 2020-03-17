While St. Patrick's Day starts with a little green on the radar, it will end with a little blue in the sky as both a front and an offshore low give way to an incoming area of high pressure. That high will keep sunshine in the driver's seat for the first half of Hump Day, too, before our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. And this one's a little juicier than the rain early today, but so is the surge of warm air that follows for Friday. Temperatures will soar through the 70s Friday, with some 50s and 60s tucked in between now and then. Appropriately, this comes with the arrival of "spring" just before midnight on March 19th. The first weekend of spring won't be as warm, though, as highs fall through the 40s Saturday with not much improvement by Sunday.
TUESDAY
Our St. Patrick's Day will begin a little damp and dreary with clouds and some light rain and drizzle, but the luck of the Irish should help to dry us out during the afternoon and perhaps clear us out just a bit later in the day. Actually, it's a cold front that will come through and sweep a weak area of coastal low pressure out to sea that will be directly responsible for our Tuesday improvements, but maybe luck has a little something to do with it too. A spotty shower may linger into the afternoon as the cold front passes, but the morning is wetter compared to the afternoon. Despite a cold frontal passage, we'll actually warm up compared to Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Clouds may break for some late day sunshine, although it could take most of the day in spots to see some sun.
WEDNESDAY
Hump day will offer some dry and pleasant weather before our next weather maker approaches, with mostly sunny skies followed by some late day clouds. Highs will again return into the mid 50s, about 5 degrees warmer than average for the middle of March. It's the last full day of winter, as spring officially begins on Thursday, although granted not until 11 minutes before midnight at 11:49pm on March 19th.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
The juiciest system of the week is expected, as low pressure tracks through the eastern Great Lakes and brings a warm front through here on Thursday. That warm front is the leading edge of a spring-like to even summery surge of air that awaits for the end of the week, but it will also bring a round of some steadier rain with it Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Once again, the higher elevations from the Poconos on north may be just could enough for a little wintry mix at the onset, but once again little to no accumulation is expected. Highs could surge past 60 degrees Thursday afternoon, how much so dependent on how quickly the rain departs and how much drying takes place later in the day once we get into the coveted warm sector.
FRIDAY
We'll be in the heart of that warm sector on Friday, with a cold front lurking to our northwest that will eventually put an end to this next warm surge. Before that happens though, brisk southwest breezes develop and send highs into the mid and even upper 70s on Friday, dependent on how much clouds and rain are around, with mostly cloudy skies expected along with the possibility of at least a little sun. A few showers are possible at anytime as well, although a washout isn't expected at this time. Once our cold front passes, much cooler air arrives for the first weekend of spring.