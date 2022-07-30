After the passage of a front yesterday, we'll be rewarded with wonderful weather this weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be seasonably comfortable with highs mainly in the middle 80s. Also, you'll notice it feels more comfortable today as compared to yesterday. Enjoy mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a few more clouds Sunday but remaining dry both days. The odds for a spotty shower will slightly go up late Sunday night into Monday along with the humidity.
The hotter and stickier weather gradually builds by Tuesday along with an occasional hit or miss thunderstorm. Tuesday could also be the start of our next heatwave with temperatures growing back to or above 90° though next weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of July looks to be as good as it gets weather-wise this time of year, complete with lots of sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, and that refreshingly low humidity sticking around through Sunday.
It should be dry, comfortable, and pleasant from start to finish, and great for any outdoor plans, as high pressure is the main weather player all weekend long and our aforementioned cold front stalls out well to our south.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As our southern front slowly inches back to the north, expect our temperatures and humidity levels to be on the slow rise early next week. The front may spark a shower or two for areas mainly south of the Lehigh Valley on Monday; otherwise expect a partly sunny start to the new work week with highs reaching the mid 80s.
Highs will climb back up to around or just above 90 degrees by Tuesday, with partly sunny skies, more humidity, and perhaps an afternoon/early evening shower or thunderstorm here or there, but only scattered activity as the heat becomes the bigger story once again.
Tuesday is probably the best chance for a few pop-up t-storms over the next seven days as of right now.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure really starts to flex its muscles mid to late week with ample sunshine expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks to a ridge in the jet stream re-developing along the East Coast along with strengthening Bermuda high pressure, the heat will really start to build again moving through the rest of the week.
Look for highs to reach the low to mid 90s on Wednesday, then mid and upper 90s for Thursday and Friday.
Humidity may briefly drop at least on Wednesday but then it’s expected to build again for Thursday and Friday.
There may be a stray pop-up storm or two Friday afternoon/evening as a cold front drops in from our north, but what looks to be the second heat wave of the summer will likely be the bigger story as Musikfest gets underway to some uncomfortably hot temperatures and high humidity levels.
