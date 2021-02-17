Today was our colder calm before yet another winter storm, which will deliver a round of accumulating snow that starts late tonight, is steadiest on Thursday, but continues in an on-again, off-again lighter fashion through Friday morning. After our nice thaw with highs in the 40s yesterday, the cold air has returned today with highs struggling to even reach the 30-degree mark. So the cold air is in place ahead of our impending storm, which arrives with some light snow before daybreak Thursday. Snow should become fairly steady for much of Thursday, tapering off to lighter and more intermittent snow later in the day. From late Thursday afternoon through the overnight, it’s some occasional pockets of light snow, with some pockets of light freezing rain or sleet from the Delaware Valley on south and east. A little light snow may continue into Friday morning before tapering off, with clouds breaking in time for a brighter and drier but also still fairly cold weekend. Another chance of some mostly light snow awaits us to start next week on Monday.
TONIGHT
Clouds will thicken overnight ahead of our storm, with some light snow trying to break out late tonight, especially towards daybreak Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s by morning and be plenty cold enough for our next storm to start as all snow for everyone.
THURSDAY
Snow should continue to overspread the area and becoming more widespread and steadier as the morning gets underway. Expect some periods of light to moderate snow through early to mid afternoon, at which point the snow will lighten and become more scattered, as well as mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain, especially farther south and east towards the Interstate 95 corridor. No rain is expected to factor in with this storm, unlike our Monday night icy rain storm. Some periodic light snow, or wintry mix south and east of the Lehigh Valley, will continue Thursday night, but in a more scattered fashion. Total accumulations look to be around 5-9” for much of the area, with 2-5” farther south and east of Interstate 95 where mixing is more prevalent. As of right now, the best chance for highest accumulations look south of Interstate 78 and north and west of Interstate 95.
FRIDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with some occasional light snow still possible, mainly the first half of the day, although additional accumulations, if any, would be mostly light. Clouds will break up as our storm finally departs by Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time all month, an entire February weekend looks dry with a good deal of sunshine, but with fairly cold temperatures as well. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a brisk and chilly breeze and highs only around freezing, then partly sunny skies with lighter winds on Sunday but highs only in the mid 30s. Another chance of snow may follow early next week, with another round of snow possible on Monday.
