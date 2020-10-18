“You hear people talking about it and making wishes over shooting stars, but have you ever really seen one?” asks Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador Marty McGuire.
He says you can the meteor shower Tuesday night with your own eyes as long as the weather cooperates.
Right now, the skies look to be partly cloudy, which are not great viewing conditions to see these:
Though, the skies will be pretty dark. We just had a new moon late last week, so there won't be much moonlight.
If you do head out Tuesday night or early Wednesday, Marty recommends adjusting your eyesight to the dark for 30 minutes.
Also, don't look at bright lights like your cell phone or a flashlight while you're out stargazing.
Marty says to lie down so you can see the entire sky. He and his son like using their camping cots.
When you lie down, make sure your feet face southeast because the meteors will appear in the southeastern sky. Compass apps and night sky apps can help you find the southeastern part of the sky.
You can also figure out where the southeastern sky is by thinking about where your sun rises and sets. When you're outside, point your left arm where the sun rises (the east) and point your right arm where the sun sets (the west). Now, your face will be facing south. So, turn your head left, and that's the southeastern part of the sky.
If you do head out, grab some coffee or hot chocolate because the best time to be outside is from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. (the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 21).
During that time, you have the potential to see 10 to 20 of these meteors shine across the sky each hour when the skies are dark and clear. This year's cloudier skies will limit that number.
Sure, you can head out earlier in the night, too, but it'll take a lot longer to see a shooting star.
The meteor shower is named after a cluster of stars known as Orion. They're in the southeastern sky, and it'll look as if the meteors appear from Orion.
Professor Gary Becker explained that Orion is named after Orion, a hunter in Greek mythology. The cluster of stars outline Orion's body, and the three bright stars are where a belt would be on his body.
Orion's "belt" even has a nod in pop culture. There's a famous line in the 1997 movie Men In Black that mentions Orion's Belt: "The galaxy is on Orion's Belt."
Gary is the astronomy professor at Moravian College, and you bet he takes his student up to the school's skydeck to see the night sky and look through telescopes.
69 News asked Gary if the stars in Orion cause the meteor shower.
“Oh absolutely not, they’re tiny pieces of dust maybe about the size of a sand grain, maybe even smaller."
When these dust particles fall to Earth, they energize the air way up in our sky. What little air is there can't handle the extra energy, so the air gives off that energy as a glow of light.
Gary says that glow is what you see as the meteor event.
The actual particle is not burning up. In fact, the particle is not even combustible, says Gary. It simply falls apart into smaller and smaller pieces as it falls, which eventually hit Earth as a very, very tiny meteorite.
The dust particles that cause the October meteor shower come from Halley's Comet.
Comets typically cause meteor showers.
Comets are big areas of ice, rock, gas, and dust.
Gary noted that Halley's Comet is a fairly dusty comet, so each time it goes around the sun, it loses part of its ices and dust.
As a result, a trail of dust is left behind.
Every October, the Earth runs into the dust, which is why you get to see the meteor shower.
The dust trail from Halley's Comet runs straight through Earth's path around the sun in two places. So, it causes another meteor shower in May. We don't hear much about the May one because it's hard to see here.
The famous August meteor shower comes from the dust trail of Swift-Tuttle comet.
If you want to learn more about what you can see in the night sky with your own eyes, read Gary's weekly night sky update and look at some the latest pictures posted on Marty's Facebook and Twitter.
Known as the "backyard astronomy guy", Marty frequently posts pictures and videos taken with his telescope in the Lehigh Valley.
And Gary runs Moravian College's astronomy website, which has links that explain many space topics.