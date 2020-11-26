After a cloudy morning with some showers, you'll see breaks of sun this afternoon. Today is the warmest day of the week ahead, coming in at 62 this afternoon.
On Friday, we'll have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, and the 50s stick around for the weekend. After a cloudier morning on Saturday, we become mostly sunny. We stay mostly sunny on Sunday before all the rain arrives.
The rain arrives Sunday night, and it sticks around all day on Monday. Expect an inch of rain. We'll have a shower or two briefly on Tuesday. Otherwise, the skies will go back and forth between being pretty cloudy and sunnier throughout the day.
It's pretty chilly from Tuesday on. We get highs in the 40s on Tuesday, and they stick around through the rest of next week.
