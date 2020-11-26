SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TODAY: Cloudy Morning.  Breaks of Afternoon Sun.  High: 62.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy.  Low: 40.

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny.  High: 58.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

After a cloudy morning with some showers, you'll see breaks of sun this afternoon.  Today is the warmest day of the week ahead, coming in at 62 this afternoon.

On Friday, we'll have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, and the 50s stick around for the weekend.  After a cloudier morning on Saturday, we become mostly sunny.  We stay mostly sunny on Sunday before all the rain arrives.

The rain arrives Sunday night, and it sticks around all day on Monday.  Expect an inch of rain.  We'll have a shower or two briefly on Tuesday.  Otherwise, the skies will go back and forth between being pretty cloudy and sunnier throughout the day.

It's pretty chilly from Tuesday on.  We get highs in the 40s on Tuesday, and they stick around through the rest of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY

Today 11 26

It'll feel pretty mild this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Tonight 11 26

It's chillier tonight.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow 11 26

Enjoy partly sunny skies.

A LOOK AHEAD

The Weekend

We'll have sunny afternoons Saturday and Sunday.  Then, it's rainy all Monday.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Week Ahead 11 26

It gets pretty chilly next week after the rain ends.

