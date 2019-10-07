Information provided by PennDOT
WEEK of 10/07/19
Municipality: Greenwich Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 45 (PA 863)
Type of work: Construction
Restriction: Lane restrictions on I-78 east and west for highway reconstruction work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: 10/6/19
Est completion date: 10/10/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------
Municipality: Bethel
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 10 (PA 645) and Exit 19 (PA 183)
Type of work: Other
Restriction: Shoulder work eastbound.
Start date: 10/9/19
Est completion date: 10/10/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------
Municipality: Bethel
Road name: PA 501/Lancaster Avenue
Between: Lebanon County Line and Interstate 78
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: North and South lane restrictions with flagging
Start date: 10/7/19
Est completion date: 10/8/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------
Municipality: Bethel
Road name: PA 183 / Bernville Rd
Between: Henne Road and Schuylkill County Line
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Restriction: North and South lane restrictions with flagging
Start date: 10/9/19
Est completion date: 10/11/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
----------------
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 19 (PA 183) and Exit 35 (PA 143)
Type of work: Median Barrier Repair
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs at various locations.
Start date: 10/9/19
Est completion date: 10/10/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
----------------
Road name: PA 183 and New Schaefferstown Road Intersection
Type of work: Construction
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: There will be a turning movement restriction at the intersection beginning on Oct 7. Traffic will not be able to access New Schaefferstown from PA 183, traffic on New Schaefferstown will be able to get to 183. This closure only affects the turning movements. Traffic will be detoured North on PA 183 to I-78 west and South on PA 419 back to Schaefferstown.
Start date: 10/7/19
Est completion date: 10/30/19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
*************************************************************************
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA , which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation .