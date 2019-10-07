Information provided by PennDOT

WEEK of 10/07/19

Municipality:  Greenwich Township

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Exit 35 (PA 143) and Exit 45 (PA 863)

Type of work:  Construction

Restriction:  Lane restrictions on I-78 east and west for highway reconstruction work.  Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date:  10/6/19

Est completion date:  10/10/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

----------------

Municipality:  Bethel

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Exit 10 (PA 645) and Exit 19 (PA 183)

Type of work:  Other

Restriction:  Shoulder work eastbound.

Start date:  10/9/19

Est completion date:  10/10/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

----------------

Municipality:  Bethel

Road name:  PA 501/Lancaster Avenue

Between:  Lebanon County Line and Interstate 78

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  North and South lane restrictions with flagging

Start date:  10/7/19

Est completion date:  10/8/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

----------------

Municipality:  Bethel

Road name:  PA 183 / Bernville Rd

Between:  Henne Road and Schuylkill County Line

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Restriction:  North and South lane restrictions with flagging

Start date:  10/9/19

Est completion date:  10/11/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

----------------

Municipality:  Various

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Exit 19 (PA 183) and Exit 35 (PA 143)

Type of work:  Median Barrier Repair

Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs at various locations.

Start date:  10/9/19

Est completion date:  10/10/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays?  No

----------------

Road name:  PA 183 and New Schaefferstown Road Intersection

Type of work:  Construction

Type of restriction:  24 Hours

Restriction:  There will be a turning movement restriction at the intersection beginning on Oct 7. Traffic will not be able to access New Schaefferstown from PA 183, traffic on New Schaefferstown will be able to get to 183. This closure only affects the turning movements.  Traffic will be detoured North on PA 183 to I-78 west and South on PA 419 back to Schaefferstown.

Start date:  10/7/19

Est completion date:  10/30/19

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays?  No

*************************************************************************

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA , which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation .