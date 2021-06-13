So far this month, we're running above average for rainfall in the Lehigh Valley by a half of an inch.
In Berks County, we're running an inch below average.
The Lehigh Valley comes in at 2.27" of rain this month while the Reading Regional Airport has only gotten 1.19".
Overall, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are in pretty good shape for rainfall.
A few parts of Bucks County, Hunterdon County, and Burlington County are running a touch dry and all of Mercer County is running a little dry.
Compare our drought conditions map to what it looks like in the western United States.
So much of the west is exceptionally dry.
This is the worst drought the western United States has had as a whole in at least 20 years, according to U.S. Drought Monitor data researched by the New York Times.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the dark maroon color highlights areas that could have shortages of water in reservoirs, streams, and wells.
Those are also areas where there will be widespread crop/pasture losses if they're not irrigated.
However, most commercial fields out west are irrigated because it's typically to dry to grow a lot of things.
See all those circles? Those are irrigation systems for fields.
You'll see that a lot when you fly over the the western United States and look down.
These metal irrigation systems pivot in a circle.
By the way, you don't see a lot of trees in the center of the United States and in the desert southwest because it's too dry for them to grow naturally. You'll only see them near creeks, where the ground has more water.
The trees that we commonly see use to need around 30 inches of rain a year to grow.
In the Plains, where the ground is flat, the rainfall is around 20 inches a year. This is the reason why it's called grassland...you just see grass and not trees.
The lack of trees is also why the Plains is so windy. Unlike the eastern US, most days in the Plains are windy.
Trees, homes, and objects help to slow and stop the wind. When it's just wide open grassland, there's nothing to stop the wind.
So, people will plant trees around their homes in the Plains to block out the wind.
To give you a feel for how dry the west is, Lake Mead in Nevada, which is home to the Hoover Dam, is at its lowest water level on record.
Records go back about a hundred years. That's when Lake Mead was created for the Hoover Dam. The Hoover Dam uses water to generate electricity.
The dry conditions out west are also leading to more wildfires than usual.