Riders and walkers on the Upper Bucks Rail Trail have noticed a missing sign.
The popular rock history sign was removed by township officials because it was vandalized.
69 News met up with Frank Pazzaglia, the Lehigh University professor who wrote the sign.
He explained to WFMZ what the sign said and how they close its location.
"One of people working on the trail said, why don't we put it here? You can see all the ferns coming down. It looks like a tropical prehistoric place."
A perfect place for the sign that described the Lehigh Valley’s dinosaur history. It turns out, at the sign’s location, there were once dinosaur tracks.
The famous Coopersburg dinosaur trackway is no longer there because vandals removed the dinosaur footprints.
Because of the fossilized footprints that were there, geologists know that rocks along that part of the trail formed in prehistoric times.
"The way we read that history is through rocks,” said Frank.
According to these rocks, Pennsylvania and New Jersey were once south of the equator.
Geologists figured that out after they took rock core samples.
In the samples, they examined the magnetism in sediment that formed the rock sample. From that, they could tell the rock formed much closer to the equator.
It also turns out that the local rocks formed as Earth's super continent, Pangea, started breaking apart. As that happened, the area where we live became an area where water and ground sediment collected.
Over time, the sediment like course sand, fine silt, and powdery clay stuck together, got squeezed, and ultimately compressed into rock.
Frank also pointed out areas where the rock had different erosion rates. It all has to do with the sediment that made the rock.
Layers that are more recessed and farther back were were made up of a finer grain of sediment. Or, they were cemented together with something that was more easily dissolved.
As a result, water had an easier time washing away that part of the rock--the part of the rock that had a lot of silt and clay.
The grains making up silt and clay are much smaller than the grains making up sand.
The areas of the rock cliff that are sticking out are made from harder, more course sediment, which stands up better to erosion.
The layers you see in the rock are different layers of sediment
Frank looks at those layers and observes how they have dips in them.
From all of that, he’s able to tell there were once lakes in this part of upper Bucks County.
He said those lakes expanded and contracted over time.
As the water pushed down on sediment, dried up, and then pushed down on sediment again, it lead to the pattern in the layers you see in the rock along the trail.
“As a geoscientist, that’s one of the first things my eye is drawn to,” Frank says.
Lehigh University and the Appalachian Mountain Club worked together to find funding to put that sign and other signs along the trail.
Right now, they don’t have any funding to replace the vandalized sign.
If you’d like to help them replace the sign, reach out to Mark at the Appalachian Mountain Club. His email is mzakutansky@outdoors.org