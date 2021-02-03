While our snowstorm brought some sleet and some rain to parts of our area at times, it also brought dry, fluffy snow.
Snow that's light and easy to shovel does not melt down into much water.
Meteorologist Drew Anderson showed this firsthand on 69 News at Sunrise. He filled a 69 News coffee mug with fresh, powdery snow and microwaved it. The snow melted into very little water.
Snow is very airy to begin with, but this snow was dry and fluffy for a reason: the temperature.
In order to get snow that's drier, it has to be very cold. The air temperature has to be in the mid- to low-20s, or colder. But, snow and temperature in the teens are rare around Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Usually, our air temperature is around 28 to 32 when it snows south of the Poconos.
If the air is close to 32, then the snow is close to melting into rain. This leads to us getting wet, heavy, and hard-to-shovel snow.
This snow would melt down into more water than the light, fluffy snow.
When meteorologists forecast a snowstorm, they have to study the temperature forecast.
That's because computer weather models just forecast moisture. In short, they forecast rain year-round, even if it's cold enough for snow. So, meteorologists convert this moisture into snowfall with a 10 to 1 ratio.
On average, 1" of moisture is 10" of snow. But, the air temperature changes this forecasting trick.
If the temperature is in the mid- to low-20s, 1" of moisture will cause 12-15" of snow. This means you'll have to melt more snow to get 1" of water.
If the temperature is around freezing, 1" of moisture will produce less than 10" of snow.
If the snowstorm this week were rain, it would have been around 3" in parts of the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.
The snowstorm this week was the second biggest on record for the Lehigh Valley. We got more snow than the Blizzard of 1996!
Other times we've seen snow, you may have seen your car temperature read 38 or 42.
We can get snow when the air at the ground is above freezing. When this happens, there's much, much colder air just above the ground. So, the snow doesn't melt on the way down. Instead, it's "wet snow."
Wet snow is snow that's close to melting into a rain drop as it falls, but did not. It instantly melts when it hits the warm ground.
By the way, nearly all the rain we see actually starts as snow. Even in the summer! Those snowflakes melt into rain on the way down.
Rain that comes from a white, puffy cloud, like a storm cloud in the summer, first started as snow.
If you've ever flown, have you ever noticed some frost on your window? It's much colder above the ground. This is why the clouds there are white--they're made up as ice.
The exception to all of this is drizzle. That comes from grey clouds. Grey clouds are made up of water drops because they're in air above freezing. Drizzle comes from grey clouds close to the ground.
What about other types of winter weather?
Sleet starts as snow. The snow runs into warmer air and melts into rain. Then, the rain runs into cold air above the ground and freezes solid into ice. Then, the frozen raindrops hit your windows and plants as noisy ice pellets.
Freezing rain is almost sleet.
Freezing rain starts as snow. Then, the snow runs into warmer air and melts into rain. Next, the rain runs into cold air above the ground, but there's not enough cold air to freeze the rain solid. Instead, it just really chills the raindrops. The cold rain hits the cold, below-freezing ground and instantly freezes into a glaze of ice.
Have a winter weather question? Email our 69 News weather team at weather@wfmz.com.