Right Now
25°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 57%
- Cloud Coverage:93%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:12:03 AM
- Sunset: 05:18:36 PM
Today
Clouds thicken with some light snow late in the day.
Tonight
Periods of snow and becoming breezy. 2-5 inches expected overnight.
Tomorrow
Periods of snow, heavy at times. 10-16" total accumulation for most of the area expected.
- Kutztown University swaps spring break for 'wellness days'
- History's Headlines: March for Freedom
- North Catasauqua police aim to brighten Valentine's Day for hospital patients
- Many frustrated over slow vaccine rollout in Pa.
- Official: Homeland Security agents searched Bethlehem Twp. home
- Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions
- Area shelters continue to provide services to the homeless amid pandemic
- Critics pushing back against Gov. Wolf's call for a natural gas severance tax
- Roadside America auction winners claim piece of history
- Many talking about double-masking as new coronavirus variants emerge
Trending Headlines
-
Male shot in chest in Nazareth
-
Official: Homeland Security agents searched Bethlehem Twp. home
-
Two Pa. women arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol siege
-
DA and Allentown Police announce charges in homicide investigation
-
DA: Woman, 70, sold heroin, cocaine in south Reading
-
Roadside America auction winners claim piece of history
-
Developer plans 500-unit apartment complex in Reading
-
Critics pushing back against Gov. Wolf's call for a natural gas severance tax
-
Kutztown University swaps spring break for 'wellness days'
-
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down vaccine site
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.