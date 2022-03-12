NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of blizzard-like conditions is likely late this morning and early this afternoon due to increasing winds combined with heavy snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and Delaware. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds develop late this morning morning and continue into the afternoon. There may be a lull this evening before winds increase once again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Cloud Coverage: 95%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:18:31 AM
- Sunset: 06:05:34 PM
Today
Early morning rain with light winds then a sharp change to heavier snow with winds increasing and temperatures steadily falling below freezing. 3-6" of snow for most, more in the Poconos, less shore. NW winds gusting 40-50mph.
Tonight
Clearing, windy, and much colder. Don't forget to spring ahead your clocks one hour before bed. Wind chills in the single digits and even near zero with 40+ mph gusts persisting.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny but windy and unseasonably cold. Don't forget daylight saving time begins...so we'll enjoy a (cold) sunset after 7pm.
- Reading nail salon donates money to Ukraine
- What the Tech? Disabling AirTags
- Chester County man gives lesson to police departments on how to interact with people with autism
- Gas station owner in East Stroudsburg doing what he can to keep prices below the average in his area
- Bucks County trail designated as Statewide Major Greenway by DCNR
- Senate candidate Kathy Barnette visits Berks school
- Police provide update in deadly Reading shooting
- Keith Haring art exhibit comes to Doylestown
- Travel agencies gear up for potentially busy summer as COVID restrictions ease
- New Wawa opens in Allentown
Trending Headlines
-
Police: 9-year-old girl drowns in resort's pool in Carbon County
-
Rain changes over to accumulating snow Saturday, with strong winds
-
Local actor guest stars in episode of Law and Order SVU
-
Man arrested on drug charges
-
PennDOT implementing vehicle restrictions Saturday due to winter weather
-
N.J. man who crashed truck into second story of home charged with aggravated manslaughter, assault
-
Pa. family pleading for help after being stuck in Philippines for more than 2 years due to COVID restrictions
-
A wintry weekend on the way: wind, cold, and yes, accumulating snow!
-
Police provide update in deadly Reading shooting
-
US slashes Russia trade status, bans its alcohol and seafood
Recommended for you
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.