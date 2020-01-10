HARRISBURG, Pa. - A leader of Berks County's Latino community is being given a voice in Harrisburg.
Jonathan Encarnación is among 15 people who were sworn in Friday as new members of the Governor's Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs.
Eighteen others took their oaths as returning members of the commission, including Isamac Torres-Figueroa and Marisol Torres, both of whom also represent Berks County.
"I commend all of the members of my Latino Affairs Commission for their dedication and commitment," said Gov. Tom Wolf. "There is a tremendous need to hear from Latinos on everything from healthcare and education to economic development and the census, and I look forward to working with the commissioners to create a Pennsylvania where everyone can thrive."
In addition to his new role on the commission, Encarnación serves as the chairman of the newly-created Berks Latino Workforce Development Corporation. He is also the former executive director of Centro Hispano Daniel Torres.