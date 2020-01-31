BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A Bethlehem woman facing simple assault charges is now in more legal trouble for allegedly threatening the victims.
Bethlehem police charged Desiree A. Acosta with two felony counts of witness intimidation for allegedly making threatening comments about the victims while awaiting her preliminary hearing on the original charges.
In December, Bethlehem police charged Acosta with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and two summary counts of harassment.
When she arrived at District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez’s office on Jan. 22 for her preliminary hearing, Acosta reportedly sat down next to the victims in the lobby. Talking on the phone, the 36-year-old allegedly told the person on the other end of the call, “There they are, there are the rats,” according to court records.
“If you think what happened to you was bad, wait a little bit longer when a little bit of time passes, you gonna get it worse,” Acosta allegedly said, according to the criminal complaint. The victims – a woman and a juvenile – allege that Acosta also said, “They are still as annoying as they were before,” and “We’re gonna wait, soon it will be a go.”
The victims told police they left the lobby and waited in the hall.
Acosta had been free on bail on the initial charges. The judge held a bail hearing that day, revoked the initial $2,500 bail with a 10 percent option and reset bail at $150,000, according to records.
Acosta reportedly admitted being on the phone with her sister and calling the victims “rats” but denied saying anything else. A police officer reviewed video footage from the lobby which showed Acosta and the victim interacting, but there was no sound on the video. The victims and a witness provided written statements to police.
The judge arraigned Acosta Friday on the witness intimidation charges, setting bail in that case at $150,000. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 11.