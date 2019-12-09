A woman accused in the overdose death of an Upper Macungie Township woman has pleaded guilty.
Meredith Corbet was allowed to apply for State Intermediate Punishment. Under the program, Corbet would serve a flat sentence of 24 months, at least seven of which would be served in prison. Corbet would need to spend a minimum of two months in a community-based therapeutic community and a minimum of six months in outpatient treatment.
Police had charged her with two felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death in connection to the overdose death of Nicole Werst.
Ryan Shimp, Corbet's boyfriend at the time, also faces a slew of drug-related charges in relation to Werst's death.
Corbet will be sentenced on Jan. 28.