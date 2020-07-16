HARRISBURG, Pa. - Wyomissing is getting some additional help from Harrisburg in its efforts to improve travel in and around The Knitting Mills complex.
The Wolf administration announced Thursday that the borough will receive $633,264 from PennDOT's multimodal transportation fund.
The money, officials said, will be used to install two roundabouts on Innovation Way and North Wyomissing Boulevard and extend Fourth Street through the north parking of The Knitting Mills complex.
Borough officials said the project, once complete, will open up another route of travel between the Warren Street Bypass and The Knitting Mills complex and alleviate traffic congestion along North Park Road.
The project also calls for sidewalks and curbing to be installed and a new bus stop and a bike share station to be added to a vacant parking lot on the southwest corner of Fourth Street and North Wyomissing Boulevard.
The north side of The Knitting Mills complex is home to a Wells Fargo Bank branch, the Willoughby's On Park restaurant, a Holiday Inn Express and Suites hotel, and medical device-maker Teleflex. The Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health is currently under construction.
Late last year, the Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded a $2-million grant to the borough for the project.